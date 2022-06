RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Baron BMW is recognizing people in the community who are giving a helping hand. Since they don’t always get recognition, Baron Cares asked people to tell us the stories of the good that’s being done.

Today Baron BMW celebrated Lorene De Leon who is the woman behind FabulousHairBoutique.com. She saw a need for women with cancer who needed a wig, and she’s made it her mission to help everyone she can.

Nominate someone today, by going to fox4kc.com/baroncares.