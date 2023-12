KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this Breakfast On Baron feature from Baron BMW, we highlight the Olathe Firefighters Outreach. This group has provided over $22,000 worth of medical assistance for injured first responders, donated more than 360 winter coats to families, served more than 500 meals to underprivileged families, and awarded 3 scholarships to Olathe seniors interested in firefighting careers.

