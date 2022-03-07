KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This year, Baron BMW is recognizing people who are making a positive impact in the Kansas City community by offering Breakfast on Baron.

Our first winner is the president of Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer, Deliece Hofen. Her friend, Jennifer Claar, explains why Hofen deserves to be celebrated.

“She’s somebody who always puts herself last, you know, she puts others first,” Claar said. “She really cares about this cause, besides the fact that it hits close to home, having fought cancer herself and her son. Now, we have a family member. It’s that she cares about what happens to kids globally.”

Hofen launched Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer after her son, Braden, was diagnosed with stage IV Neuroblastoma when he was three years old. When Braden was 5, Hofen herself was diagnosed with stage II Breast Cancer. They are both now cancer free. You can read more about their inspiring story here. Hofen says her organization is not just about awareness and funding but also about providing hope to children with cancer and their families.

“We fund research treatments here in Kansas City that help kids with cancer so that they have hope. What happens too many times for our kids is that there’s no treatment. That’s what happened with Braden. There was no treatment available for him and there was no known cure for him and we got really lucky. We found some things and were able to piece some things together. He’s 17 years old now and he’s doing well. It’s truly amazing,” Hofen said.

You can support Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer by going to BradensHope.org.

To nominate someone making an impact in your community for a free breakfast, go to fox4kc.com/baroncares.