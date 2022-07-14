KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and grab two $25 gift certificates to Harley’s Hideaway Bar and Grill for half the price!

Harley’s Hideaway Bar and Grill is a neighborhood restaurant, offering a diverse menu of sinfully tasty foods to fill any appetite, serving Traditional, Keto and Vegan dishes. As a complement to any great meal, we offer an array of entertainment to create an experience few see in KC.

Located in the heart of Shawnee, KS, a suburb of greater metro Kansas City. It is just one block from the popular thoroughfare Quivira Rd, minutes from downtown and the state line, as well as the main interstate passing through Johnson and Jackson counties.

Photo courtesy of Harley’s Hideaway’s Instagram account @harleys_kc.

Photo courtesy of Harley’s Hideaway’s Instagram account @harleys_kc.

Photo courtesy of Harley’s Hideaway’s Instagram account @harleys_kc.

Photo courtesy of Harley’s Hideaway’s Instagram account @harleys_kc.

Photo courtesy of Harley’s Hideaway’s Instagram account @harleys_kc.

Photo courtesy of Harley’s Hideaway’s Instagram account @harleys_kc.

Photo courtesy of Harley’s Hideaway’s Instagram account @harleys_kc.

“Harley” in Harley’s Hideaway, is the name of the owner’s dog that his wife rescued 12 years ago. He was wandering the streets in the snow with no home, no tag and no collar. After no one claimed him, they made him a home and have loved him from day one. Our logo has an imprint of a dog paw representing their pup.

Founded by Hulon Crayton—with a fast food, bar and entertainment background—was raised in a military family and moved around the US. The food influences are derived from those experiences.

Harley’s Hideaway Bar & Grill

12200 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66216

Delivery/Catering: 913-232-8652