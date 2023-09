KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get $50 worth of gift certificates to Carmen’s Cantina for only $25. Only a limited number of these deals are available, so grab yours now at fox4beourguest.com!

Carmen’s Cantina is located in and stop by and check out their specials including a special just for Chiefs games. They also do catering and even do fundraiser nights for schools. Learn more and contact them through their website at CarmensCantina.com.