KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great Day KC invites your to Be Our Guest with half off a $50 gift certificate to Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria!

Today, you can get a $50 gift certificate to Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria for $25! These gift certificates are limited and are sure to sell out fast! Be our guest, and go to fox4beourguest.com to buy yours today!

You can use your gift certificate at either location: 1611 Westport Rd. in Kansas City, Mo. or at 8710 Lackman Rd. in Lenexa, Kan. The are open Monday – Thursday 11am – 9pm / Friday & Sat 11am – 10pm. Check them out online at RudysTenampa.com.