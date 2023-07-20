Kansas City, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get two $25 gift certificates for Maggiano’s Little Italy! Only a limited number of these certificates will be available starting today at FOX4BeOurGuest.com.

Enjoy an Italian feast at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Overland Park while also helping the Make A Wish Foundation. Between now at August 23, 2023, they are celebrating 20 Years of Granting Wishes in their partnership with Make-A-Wish. They’ve granted over 1,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses, providing gifts like new bicycles and contributing over $10 million. Your next meal at Maggiano’s can help make a difference for children with critical illnesses. Simply order a meal from their special Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish menu available between 6/29/2023 and 8/23/2023.

Maggiano’s Little Italy is open 11a-10p daily at 7025 W. 135th St in Overland Park.

You can check out their website at Maggianos.com.

