KANSAS CITY, Mo, — Be Our Guest and get a deal on dining at Nick the Greek! FOX4’s Be Our Guest is offering up two $25 gift certificates for the price of one, but only a limited number of certificates will be sold. Go to fox4beourguest.com to grab this deal for Nick the Greek restaurants in Olathe, Kan. and Kansas City, Mo.

Nick the Greek is the creation of three cousins, all named Nick, who wanted to bring the taste of Greece back home to America. Their menu features gyros, souvlakis, and so much more without having to fly halfway around the world to get it. Check out their entire menu at NickTheGreek.com. Both of their metro locations are open daily between 11am and 10pm.