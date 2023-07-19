Kansas City, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get two $25 gift certificates for Nico And Ana’s Italian Street Food! Only a limited number of these certificates will be available starting today at FOX4BeOurGuest.com.

Enjoy a taste of Italy at Nico and Ana’s Street Food in Overland Park, Kan. You’ll find a mix of classic pastas and new takes on old favorites at their location off of 119th Street. Take a look at their menu at NicoeAnas.com and dine with them weekdays between 11a and 9p.

Check out the last few offers from Be Our Guest: