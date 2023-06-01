KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and grab a great deal on Piropos Restaurant at Briarcliff! For a limited time, you can buy two $25 gift certificates for the price of one. Check out the deal at fox4beourguest.com before it sells out.

Enjoy an evening of Argentinean food with a view of downtown Kansas City from Piropos Restaurant in Briarcliff. Embrace the culture with a menu featuring empanadas, grilled meat, seafood, fresh salads and vegetables. You’ll find reflections of Spanish, Italian, French and other ethnic foods in the tastes on the menu. The food is simple and delicious without being particularly spicy.

If you’re curious about the name, it comes from the word “Piropo” which describes an expression of gratitude for beauty, and also describes a type of Tango music. So, you will truly be immersed in the Argentinean culture as you relax and enjoy a meal at Piropos Restaurant. You can learn more about their menu and location at PiroposKC.com.