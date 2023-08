KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get two $25 gift certificates to Copp’s Pizza for the price of one! Only a limited number of these certificates will be sold, so get yours now at fox4beourguest.com.

Copp’s Pizza is a family endeavor that got it’s start in Nebraska. For the first time, the father and son are bringing their menu to a new location in Kansas. VIsit them for a slice in Overland Park, or check out their menu online at CoppsPizza.com.