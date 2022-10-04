KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and celebrate National Taco Day by getting two $25 gift certificates to Mission Taco for the price of one! Only a limited number of certificates will be available, so grab yours now at fox4beourguest.com.

This year for National Taco Day, Mission Taco is offering a taco-take on everyone’s favorite snack: nachos. The new Nacho Taco ($3.75) is made with carne molida (ground beef), queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, cilantro crema and pickled jalapeno on a house made fried corn tortilla. The taco is available for dine-in only on Tuesday, October 4 from Noon-11 p.m., come on by to try it! Our full menu is also available with 11 additional tacos to choose from for National Taco Day celebrations, including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Mission Taco Joint is inspired by owners Adam and Jason Tilford’s childhood in California and is a culmination of their travels, experiences, and the flavors of their childhood. Mission Taco is known for their fresh takes on tacos, burritos, tortas, margaritas and more. Each of their locations really sets a vibe with vibrant mural walls by local artists, and upbeat music while the menu features chef-developed recipes, from scratch ingredients like the tortillas and chips.

Make sure to head to Mission Taco Joint Crossroads or South Plaza today to try the Nacho Taco in celebration of National Taco Day, or anytime for some of the best tacos and margaritas in town. Plus, stay tuned for another location opening next year in Leawood, Kan.!