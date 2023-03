Lee’s Summit, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get half off gift certificates for Roots Seasonal Cuisine! A limited number of $50 gift certificates will be sold for only $25, and you can get yours now at fox4beourguest.com!

Enjoy an innovative menu at Roots Seasonal Cuisine (940 NW Pryor Road #M Lee’s Summit, MO 64081).

Enjoy an innovative menu at Roots Seasonal Cuisine (940 NW Pryor Road #M Lee’s Summit, MO 64081).

Enjoy an innovative menu at Roots Seasonal Cuisine (940 NW Pryor Road #M Lee’s Summit, MO 64081).

Enjoy an innovative menu at Roots Seasonal Cuisine (940 NW Pryor Road #M Lee’s Summit, MO 64081).

Enjoy an innovative menu at Roots Seasonal Cuisine (940 NW Pryor Road #M Lee’s Summit, MO 64081).

Enjoy an innovative menu at Roots Seasonal Cuisine (940 NW Pryor Road #M Lee’s Summit, MO 64081).

Roots Seasonal Cuisine invites you to enjoy an innovative menu with a mix of intriguing craft cocktails at their location in Lee’s Summit off of NW Pryor Road.