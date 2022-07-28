KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Be Our Guest and get a special deal on Fuzzy’s Taco Shop! You’ll get two $25 gift certificates to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for only $25.
Only a limited number of gift certificates will be sold, so buy yours now!
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, and is a fast casual restaurant known for serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. Their Overland Park location opened in 2017 and the Olathe location opened in 2019. Throughout the years, the fast casual restaurant brand has earned a cult following for its laid-back atmosphere, paired with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages alway served at chill prices.
Fuzzy Taco Shops certificates can be used at:
- 8909 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212 — (913) 291-2056
- 13505 S. Mur-Len Rd Suite 101, Olathe, KS 66062 — (913) 440-9715