KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and grab a $50 gift certificate for only $25 to Bosslady’s Famous Shrimp! Only a limited number of these are available, so grab yours now by clicking this link!

Bosslady’s Famous Shrimp has been serving up delicious shrimp dishes and more since 2014 at their location in Independence, Mo. Don’t miss out on their October special and get a free appetizer when you order two entrees and two drinks. Check out their website at BossladysFamousShrimp.com and check out their latest events and special offers.

Bosslady’s Famous Shrimp, 18801 E 39th Street South, Independence, MO 64057