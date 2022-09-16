KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get a great deal at Pie Five as we close our Pizza Week on Great Day KC. While supplies last, you can get $50 in gift certificates to Pie Five for only $25!

Pie Five made its debut in Kansas City with the opening of its first location in Overland Park in 2013. They saw a real opportunity for quick, convenient and delicious craft pizza for today’s on-the-go families. With personal size pies, everyone gets exactly what they want without the arguments! They are constantly evolving the menu to bring new and unique flavors to their guests, and are eager to debut several new pies in October with a big, exciting rollout.







Pie Five goes big with new 14 pizzas (PRNewsfoto/Pie Five Pizza Co.)



Check out their menu of pizza pie options including vegan and gluten-free at their website, piefivepizza.com. Grab the deal now and use your gift certificates at their locations in Overland Park or Independence.