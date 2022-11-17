Picture courtesy of The Upper Cut at 9769 North Cedar Avenue in Kansas City, Mo, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and grab a great deal at The Upper Cut, a premium butcher shop in Kansas City at 9769 North Cedar Avenue!

Act fast, there are only 100 certificates up for grabs!

For only $25, you’ll get a $50 certificate for an All-Steak Box of Assorted Meat Box at The Upper Cut. Voted Google’s best butcher shop in Missouri in 2022, The Upper Cut is proud to provide its customers the best experience.

They raise all of their own beef and work hard to source everything local

All of their products are all natural as well: no additives, preservatives, fillers, dyes, hormones or enhancing products of any kind.

They hand cut everything in store to your liking as well as hand make all of their own brats, sausages, jerky’s, burgers, etc.

SERVICE! We love getting to know our customers and providing the best service around. From carrying your bags to the car, to offering a courtesy pick up 3 hours after we close on placed orders.

Check out The Upper Cut online at TheUpperCutKC.com or on Facebook