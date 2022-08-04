KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get a great deal on healthy eats at Cultivare Greens and Grains! For just $25, you can get $50 in gift certificates good at their metro location.

Cultivare Greens and Grains is located in the shops at Deer Creek Woods at 13366 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213. The family-owned restaurant has convenient, healthy and delicious meal options to include craft salads and tasty grain bowls.

Picture courtesy of Cultivare Greens and Grains

Picture courtesy of Cultivare Greens and Grains

Picture courtesy of Cultivare Greens and Grains

Picture courtesy of Cultivare Greens and Grains

Picture courtesy of Cultivare Greens and Grains

Picture courtesy of Cultivare Greens and Grains

Picture courtesy of Cultivare Greens and Grains

Cultivare Greens and Grains welcomes dine-in, carry out, and also offers catering. To see a full menu and their hours of operation, visit their website cultivarekc.com.