KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get a great deal on healthy eats at Cultivare Greens and Grains! For just $25, you can get $50 in gift certificates good at their metro location.
Cultivare Greens and Grains is located in the shops at Deer Creek Woods at 13366 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213. The family-owned restaurant has convenient, healthy and delicious meal options to include craft salads and tasty grain bowls.
Cultivare Greens and Grains welcomes dine-in, carry out, and also offers catering. To see a full menu and their hours of operation, visit their website cultivarekc.com.