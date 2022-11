KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) is proud to offer employer groups and members health plans with exclusive access to Spira Care Centers, located across the Kansas City metro area (9 locations). Spira Care Centers offer an array of primary care for newborns, infants, children, adolescents, adults and seniors giving members easy, convenient access!

