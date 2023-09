KANSAS CITY, Mo — Register for Carey’s Denim Dash 5K Run/Walk happening on Saturday, October 7. Carey’s Denim Dash aims to raise awareness and money for Love Enough 4 U. A Missouri 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping teens and young adults receive drug and alcohol treatment at Enthusiastic Sobriety Approach recovery programs, who otherwise would not be able to afford treatment.

