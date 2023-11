KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On this Giving Tuesday, donations to Children’s Mercy will be matched $1 for $1 up to $100,000 to help fund Illuminate, their comprehensive initiative to address the mental health needs of children and teens in the community. Illuminate contains four strategies, 14 projects and a new $150 million investment impacting more than 80,000 kids – the largest of its kind in the region. Visit ChildrensMercy.org/givingtuesday

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction