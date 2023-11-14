Posted: Nov 14, 2023 / 07:18 PM CST Updated: Nov 14, 2023 / 07:18 PM CST SHARE KANAS CITY, Mo. — This week, Botanical Brian. of Colonial Gardens, is showing us how to make a winter container that will last through the holidays and into the new year. Visit ColonialGardensKC.com for more information today! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel