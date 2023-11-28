Posted: Nov 28, 2023 / 12:58 PM CST Updated: Nov 28, 2023 / 12:58 PM CST SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colonial Gardens has you covered when it comes to holiday gifts. Simple is better, and they have a wide range of options such as books, puzzles and of course, plants! Visit ColonialGardens.com for more information. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel