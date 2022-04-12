KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Do you have a Bradford Pear Tree in your yard? Botanical Brian from Colonial Gardens will give you a tree for free if you chop it down.

The horticulturist says while the Bradford Pear Tree is beautiful, it is highly invasive and disrupts the native ecosystem in Missouri and Kansas.

“They kill trees like dogwood and redbud that are native to Missouri. And as those trees die, you also lose the butterflies and the bees and the birds that depend on those trees. So they’re really hurting the ecosystem here in Missouri and all over the midwest,” Botanical Brian said.

Colonial Gardens has a bounty on the Bradford Pear Tree. If you have one and you chop it down, share the news with Colonial Gardens and you can get a free native tree or $30 to go toward any tree that you want.