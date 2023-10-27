Posted: Oct 27, 2023 / 02:16 PM CDT Updated: Oct 27, 2023 / 02:16 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experience CreepShow tonight (Oct. 27th) for EDM night, and Saturday (Oct. 28th) for Hip-Hop. In addition to the music, CreepShow will feature a Haunted House, Silent Disco, Costume Contest & More! Visit CreepShowKC.com today! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel