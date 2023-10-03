Posted: Oct 3, 2023 / 03:50 PM CDT Updated: Oct 3, 2023 / 03:55 PM CDT SHARE KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From cash back to retail/dining points, Clint Henderson, Managing Editor at The Points Guy, shares new data and tips on how consumers across all income levels can use credit card rewards to make ends meet even amid rising prices. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction ✕ Read next > Read next > Next ✕ ✕ Read next > Next story in Cancel Read next > Next story in Cancel