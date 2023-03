KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Erma L. Williams. It will be a night full of music from Grammy nominated and ten-time stellar Award-winning gospel artist Anthony Brown and Group Therapy. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Erma L. Williams Learning Center. The tribute concert will be held at the Kansas City Music Hall on March 17th, and will be hosted by FOX4’s own, Christel Bell. Tickets are now on sale, click here for yours

