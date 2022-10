KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fry Orthodontics is giving everyone a reason to smile with their philanthropy efforts in the community. Dr. Jeremy Fry stopped by Great Day KC to share their partnership with Girls On The Run and their foundation, ‘Start A Smile Foundation’, which offers youth a scholarship to receive braces. See the full interview, below, for more details.

