aNu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness hosts breast cancer retreat to support survivors and fighters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Anu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness is hosting its 3rd Annual Retreat for Breast Cancer Survivors and Fighters. It’s a mini wellness retreat that will give survivors a moment to renew, and we’re talking to one of the women offering love and support at the event, Alex Villalobos-McAnderson, owner of Villalobos Vitality.

The 3rd Annual Retreat for Breast Cancer Survivors and Fighters is this Saturday, October 23 from 9am to 3 pm. Visit ThisLittleLight.support/event to register. Registration is only $35. *This is a segment sponsored by aNu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness.