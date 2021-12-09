Bring the sparkle to holiday gifting with Helzberg Diamonds

Sponsored Content: Great Day KC

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Giving the woman you love the gift of sparkle and shine tells her you really love her. So, go ahead and spend because diamonds are always a girl’s best friend.

Follow us to Helzberg Diamonds to see the gorgeous jewelry pieces that will take her breath away.
We’re going to take a look at some other pieces that just as beautiful, but for an affordable price later in the show so don’t go anywhere.

Plus we got a look at some of their more affordable pieces and a Christmas bonus that they are offering shoppers.

To see more, visit Helzburg.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first