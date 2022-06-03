KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nebraska Furniture Mart is holding a food and book drive from May 25-June 14. Just bring your donation of nonperishable foods (no glass containers, please) and new books. This initiative has grown out of one of the pillars of NFM’s mission, which is to improve the lifestyle of community members.

First to address the high rates of food insecurity in our community, they are asking for donations of nonperishable food. Donations will go directly to those in need with help from Crosslines Community Outreach.

NFM has partnered with Kansas City Kansas Public Schools for the book drive. There is a need for reading material during the summer for grades first through eighth. Research has shown that a lack of reading during the summer equated to a loss of 17-30% of their reading ability.

Donate May 25 to June 14 by dropping items off at the store near the See’s Candy.