KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2019, Lisa Fosnough was a 43-year-old wife and mother of three who was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma, which is a cancerous tumor. The tumor was located in her right femur and surrounding muscle. She immediately went through four months of chemo followed by major surgery. She joins us now to tell her story and what she’s doing to raise awareness for people fighting this battle.

To learn more, visit StrongLikeLisa.com.