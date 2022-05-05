KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toni Talley was live at Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria for a sneak peek at the celebration that’s kicking off for Cinco de Mayo!

Check out the burritos street tacos and all the truly special items you can enjoy at Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria for Cinco de Mayo. They’ve brought back the classic burrito in a tent that hasn’t been on the menu for two years. On special you can get three beef tacos for $5 all day on May 5th and so much more.

Join them after 3pm when live music will start up in the tent they’ve set up outside and enjoy a game for the celebration. No reservations, first come first served!

And practice your Grito for the Grito Contest! What is a Grito or El Grito Mexicano? It translates to the Mexican Shout, but it means so much more. It’s a culturally significant sound that is made to express anything from joy, to excitement, to approval, or even sorrow. Check out the video below to see it done.

Rudy’s has two locations: 1611 Westport Rd. in Kansas City, Mo. or at 8710 Lackman Rd. in Lenexa, Kan. They are open Monday – Thursday 11am – 9pm / Friday & Sat 11am – 10pm. Check them out online at RudysTenampa.com.