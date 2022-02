KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Plaza III is offering a Valentine’s Day Box for an easy date night. Chef Andrew Kneesy showed how easy it is to prep the gourmet meal at home.

Plaza III is also celebrating love’s big day with a $1,000 wine bottle giveaway. It’s a bottle from 1963. Back then, it was worth $13. It’s now worth $1,000! You can enter to win the bottle of wine by sharing your best memory at Plaza III. The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day.