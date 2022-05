Pleasant Hill, Mo. — If you’re looking for metal art, The Cactus Shack is the place to go in Missouri. We took our cameras to take a look at the colorful and creative art throughout their location.

As owner Ricks says, “We have everything from 12-foot chickens down to small roosters, metal art cactuses, buffalo. We carry something for everybody.”

The Cactus Shack is open. Friday through Sunday from 10am to 4pm at 1211 N 7 Hwy in Pleasant Hill, Mo.