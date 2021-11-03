Gather donations now to help feed Kansas City kids with Thrivent’s Fall Food Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Local kids are going hungry and Thrivent Financial and Caring for Kids KC are taking action with a fall food drive. Gather your non-perishable food supplies now, by cleaning out your pantry or heading to the grocery store (check out the list below for ideas). Then load them up and drop them off at one of four locations on November 6, from 9am-Noon.

Plus, the first 150 people to exchange a bag of groceries are eligible for a free breakfast from Chris Cakes!

Grocery List/Need Items

Canned Ravioli

Canned Fruit/Vegetables

Rice/Pasta

Instant Oatmeal

Peanut Butter/Jelly

Granola Bars

Goldfish/Cheez-its

Ramen Noodles

Applesauce

Macaroni and Cheese

Drop Off Locations

Grandview Assitance Program (GAP) 1121 Main St. Grandview, MO 64030

Graceway Church, 5460 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown MO 64133

Avenue of Life, 500 N. 7th St. Trfy, Kansas City, KS 66101

Manual Career Tech Center, 1215 E. Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64106

For more information, check out the Thrivent Member Network Facebook page. * This segment was sponsored by Thrivent Financial.