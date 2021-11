KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Selling a home can be very stressful especially in a market like Kansas City’s. So instead of you dealing with all the hassles of home selling, there’s one woman who says she can make your life easier. Let’s meet Heather Bryant.

Heather Bryant | founder, She Buys KC Houses

She Buys KC Houses | shebuyskchouses.com

*This segment is sponsored by She Buys KC Houses