KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFM is teaming up with Traeger for grilling classes! From smoking to the tricks of a great tailgate, check out how you can improve your skills before football season begins. We’re talking to Adam Glass from MyChefKC to get the scoop on what you can learn during the classes at the Traeger Grilling Event at NFM.

Get more information and buy your tickets ($5) at NFM.com/events.