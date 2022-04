KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Need a Mother’s Day gift? How about giving the gift of whiter teeth? Power Swabs is your answer. Great Day KC’s Toni Talley spoke with their lifestyle expert, Scott DeFalco, who says not only can Power Swabs give you a whiter smile, it can boost your confidence.

Don’t miss our on their Mother’s Day special with 40% off. Learn more at PowerSwabs.com.