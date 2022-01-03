Good Living Expo gears up for a weekend focused on health and fitness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be a part of an interactive event when you attend the Good Living Expo. Highlighting the importance of living the good life through staying fit, active and healthy, this expo will feature over 150 vendors to help you not only meet your fitness goals, but maintain them as well. First up we talked to Jessica Tapusoa from Aestheticare Medspa who will be at the even on Friday. To learn more about them, visit GreatSkinKC.com.

The Good Living Expo runs Friday from 3pm to 8pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm at the Overland Park Convention Center. Daily admission is $5.

For today only, use the code FOX4 to get a two for one ticket deal to the Good Living Expo at GoodLivingExpo.com.

Palmer Davidson joined us live from Overland Park with one of this year’s vendors, Body Bar Pilates. To learn more about them, visit BodyBarPilates.com and see their upcoming founders specials.