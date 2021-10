KANSAS CITY, Mo. – October is domestic abuse awareness month and today, we’re shining a light on one Kansas City organization that’s helping women and children take a stand against abuse. This is a segment sponsored by Synergy Services.

To help them assist more people, you can donate at www.SynergyServices.org/donate and if you need help, please call their 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 816-321-7050.