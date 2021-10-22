Join a retreat for breast cancer survivors and fighters at aNu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- This Saturday, aNu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness is hosting its 3rd Annual Retreat for Breast Cancer Survivors and Fighters. It’s a mini wellness retreat that will give survivors a moment to renew their minds, bodies, and souls. Great Day KC spoke to Alicia Johnson. a naturopathic doctor, who focuses on a holistic approach to helping women.

The 3rd Annual Retreat for Breast Cancer Survivors and Fighters is this Saturday, October 23 from 9 to 3 pm.

Visit ThisLittleLight.support/event to register. *This is a segment sponsored by aNu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness.

