Learn woodworking and create personalized gifts with Make and Take Classes at Rockler

OLATHE, Kan. – A 67-year-old family owned business, Rockler, is excited to introduce you to woodworking. Each month, Rockler holds classes for beginners and for those more advanced. Toni Talley joined us live from their new location in Olathe to tell us about a class you can join in on.

Store Manager Daniel Norton tells us about their Make And Take Classes. In these classes, you can learn about woodworking and try your hand and making something yourself and taking it home. Among their classes is the chance to learn wood turning and design your own handle to attach to a selection of tools.

To sign up for a class, go to Rockler.com/Makeandtake when those classes go live tomorrow, November 18. No experience needed, just be ready to learn and have fun.