Mental Health Monday: Staying mentally healthy through the holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The holidays can be a tough time for some people. They can bring on added stress and be a mental health trigger for some people. And, there are definite ways to decrease those stressors.

So, we talked to an expert at Sunflower Health and Wellness Retreat to get answers about recognizing problems in our loved ones and how to help.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, talk to someone now at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

To learn more about how Sunflower Wellness Retreat can help, call 855-730-8825 *This is a segment sponsored by Sunflower Wellness Retreat.

