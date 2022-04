KANSAS CITY, Mo. – CenterWell Senior Primary Care is hoping to help seniors build healthier habits with a National Walk Day event. It’s happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 16575 W. 119th Street, Olathe, KS. It costs $20 to participate. Everyone who comes to the event can get a swag bag, take a stretching class, and learn how to win prizes for tracking walks.

For more information on this event, visit the events page on CenterWellKansasCity.com.