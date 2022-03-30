KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Western Governors University Missouri has the largest college for teachers in the U.S. The private online non-profit university is catered to working adults. Now it’s hoping to help teachers across Missouri and Illinois. It just opened the nomination process for its Fund My Classroom initiative. It aims to provide K-12 teachers in Missouri with grant money for their innovative classroom projects.

The deadline to nominate someone is April 17, 2022. You can nominate yourself, a friend, a colleague, or a child’s teacher at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom.

Winners will be surprised during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, 2022.