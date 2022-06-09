LENEXA, Kan. — We sent Great Day KC Producer Palmer Davidson for some pampering at Entourage Institute of Beauty and Esthetics. Not only do they provide programs for students to learn everything from cosmetology to massage therapy, but they offer clients a full range of services such as the massage and manicure Palmer enjoyed.

As students advance through the program, they will work with clients in Entourage Institute’s full-service salon. All services provided by students under the direct supervision of licensed professionals.

Hear from a student in the nail technician program in the video below to see why she chose Entourage Institute:

To learn more about what they offer and check out their spa and salon services, visit EntourageBeauty.com or visit them in Lenexa, Kan. at 12004 west 95th street in Oak Park Commons.