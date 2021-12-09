Recipe: Tomato Basil Appetizer with Community Groceries

ATCHISON COUNTY (KSNT) - An Atchison County woman and a man died Wednesday when a Toganoxie driver went left of center and hit them head-on.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Felieca Paxton, 26, was driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla. She was heading northbound on US 73 when a 37-year-old Tonganoxie man, in the southbound lane driving a 2005 Toyota Camry, left his lane and hit Paxton.