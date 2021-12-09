Recipe: Tomato Basil Appetizer with Community Groceries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This next segment is sponsored by Community Groceries. Community Groceries is on a mission to make healthier food options available to Kansas City neighborhoods. Their registered dietician Amanda Brown is back this week to share an appetizer recipe you can easily prepare for your family and friends.
Tomato Basil Appetizer
- fresh small mozzarella balls
- cherry tomatoes
- fresh basil
- italian seasoning
- balsamic glaze
- toothpicks
- String a fresh mozzarella ball, leaf of fresh basil, and cherry tomato together on a toothpick.
- Once they’re all done arrange them on a plate and sprinkle with italian seasoning.
- Add a dipping bowl or balsamic vinegar, and you’ve got a festive and healthy holiday appetizer.
