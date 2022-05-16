KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Why wait to redo that outdated bathroom? You can do it now and have a brand new bathroom ready for summer. Pick the bathroom of your dreams with Bath Fitter.
Call now at (913)286-4727 or visit
bathfitter.com.
by: Michele Allen
Posted:
Updated:
by: Michele Allen
Posted:
Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Why wait to redo that outdated bathroom? You can do it now and have a brand new bathroom ready for summer. Pick the bathroom of your dreams with Bath Fitter.
Call now at (913)286-4727 or visit
bathfitter.com.