Shining a light on alternative treatments with aNu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When women take charge, the possibilities are endless. ANu Aesthestics and Optimal Wellness, a woman-led business, is taking charge this weekend in the fight against breast cancer with their 3rd Annual Retreat for Breast Cancer Survivors and Fighters. Sign up now for the October 23 event from 9am-3pm at their Northland location.

Dr. Crystin Watkins shares the story of how she started aNu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness, creating a spot for the latest in medical spa and wellness center treatments for patients in Kansas City and nearby areas.

To learn more about aNu Aesthetics and Optimal Wellness and all the treatments they offer, visit aNuAesthetics.com. *This segment is sponsored by aNu Aesthestics and Optimal Wellness

